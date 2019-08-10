Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Woodstock Lifted Holding by $658,803; Montecito Bank & Trust Boosted Stake in Vf (VFC) by $309,514 as Market Value Declined

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.31 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,993 shares to 225,950 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,869 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 6,596 shares to 25,950 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.