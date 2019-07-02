Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Woodstock Has Lifted Position by $658,803; Whitebox Advisors Lowered Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position by $2.49 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 3.10 million shares traded or 91.72% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 13.01M shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,081 shares. Wilkins Counsel has 2.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 10,746 shares. Blume Cap Management reported 1.09% stake. Toth Financial Advisory has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 106 shares. Michigan-based Ally Finance Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 506,009 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Limited Com. 25,340 are owned by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 19,897 shares. Reilly Fin Lc holds 3,771 shares. Monetta Svcs Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.14% or 390,989 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited holds 0.01% or 1,904 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 15,762 shares.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,532 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,295 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares to 407,281 shares, valued at $52.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “The Hemp High Continues – Stocks to Watch (OTCQB: $SING) (TSX: $WEED.TO) (NYSE: $CGC) (TSX: $TGOD.TO) (OTC: $TGODF) (OTC: $GRNH) – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aurora Still Faces Black-Market Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Is the Single Most Important Statement Made by a Marijuana Stock Executive All Year – The Motley Fool” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis: 4 Logical Brand-Name Partners – Yahoo Finance” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet Healthcare (THC), Aetna (CVS) Sign Multi-Year Agreement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.16M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.