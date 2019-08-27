Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Position by $5.48 Million; As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Declined, Holder Private Capital Management Has Upped Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 3.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 239,314 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,223 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Cap has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York-based Hilton Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vident Investment Advisory Limited holds 14,886 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. One Cap Management Lc holds 4,878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth reported 10,427 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.04% or 183,840 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0.31% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 201,207 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 1,331 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105,980 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 56,823 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 16,570 shares to 321,171 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 57,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,793 shares, and cut its stake in Pope Resources Limited (NASDAQ:POPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 1,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 3,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 106,321 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 5,061 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 2.21 million are held by Boston. Cardinal Cap Mngmt has 20,574 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 8,837 shares. 9,860 were reported by Zeke Advsr Ltd Company. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 214 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 3,807 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 13,666 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital reported 12,017 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 34,143 shares. Connable Office Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 4,224 shares.