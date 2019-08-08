Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Position in Eqt (EQT) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 10,486 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457,000, down from 19,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 3.33 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 5.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.77M, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 1.69M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 10/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT V and VI to sell Broadnet, Norways leading alternative fiber-based data communications provider, to EQT Infrastructure III

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares to 735,946 shares, valued at $112.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M.. Jenkins Donald M. had bought 5,750 shares worth $111,895. $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. $320,208 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. On Monday, April 1 Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,205 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Gp owns 0.04% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 508,160 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 0.01% or 529,647 shares. Canyon Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 2% or 3.99 million shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 170,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Company reported 27,657 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Sailingstone Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.39 million shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 1,003 shares. Hartford invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Westwood Grp holds 0% or 12,445 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 96,509 are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,573 shares to 192,024 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.11 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,950 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 99,563 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 5,069 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Co owns 80,216 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 1.36M shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,040 shares. First Financial Bank & Com Of Newtown invested in 0.19% or 16,067 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 1.32M shares. Peoples Financial Service stated it has 14,970 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 2.79 million shares.