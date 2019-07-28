Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Condor Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Caxton Associates LP Cut Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $4.47 Million

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 93,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,515 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 115,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.37 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.55M shares. Quantres Asset Limited reported 1.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 30,702 were accumulated by Fund Management Sa. 18,411 were accumulated by Pictet North America Advisors. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,184 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Llc holds 0.13% or 119,003 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 52,149 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.21% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 49,190 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt holds 1.79% or 88,911 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corp owns 1.20M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.09% or 2.06M shares. Payden Rygel holds 458,100 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 7,500 shares. Fruth Inv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Flippin Bruce Porter accumulated 253,330 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,146 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank to give $1 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton Has Found Bedrock – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Invest holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 241,413 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0% or 8,414 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.24% or 15,244 shares. S&Co holds 0.09% or 18,767 shares. California-based Mcdonald Invsts Ca has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 66,906 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 24,696 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.03% or 16,981 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 42,577 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Caprock Group holds 14,208 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 106 shares.