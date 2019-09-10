Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Capital International Sarl Cut by $1.38 Million Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped Its Holding

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 230,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, down from 262,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11B market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10M shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,228 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 3.57M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,645 shares to 303,284 shares, valued at $57.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 15,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,703 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 1.17% stake. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated has 0.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,318 shares. 2,500 are owned by Colrain Limited Liability Company. Bristol John W Inc Ny invested 2.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested in 885,945 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,885 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.20 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 0.9% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,337 shares. 136,170 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Company. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 8,250 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 26,910 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech holds 0.28% or 1.24M shares. Samlyn Capital Lc invested in 1.71% or 292,034 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,390 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 12,942 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Group Inc holds 0.06% or 1.33 million shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.02% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited reported 877,480 shares. M&R Management Inc holds 0.12% or 12,527 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 2.44 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.69% or 580,512 shares. Old Republic Intl has invested 1.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). J Goldman & Limited Partnership stated it has 322,839 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,686 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 50,425 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.29% or 308,577 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,067 shares. Salem Counselors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,121 shares. 53,054 were accumulated by Colonial Tru Advisors. Cardinal Management has invested 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

