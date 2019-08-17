Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Upped by B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management; 1832 Asset Management LP Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $6.89 Million; Share Value Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 25,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 798,043 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.59M, up from 772,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 3.81% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). City Trust Fl holds 1.7% or 14,734 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 1.03% or 48,891 shares. Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.52% or 6,168 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,338 shares. 1,000 are owned by Fairfield Bush And. Private Cap Advsrs Inc reported 38,920 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cantillon Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.97% or 1.02M shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc holds 1.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 33,525 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank reported 2,659 shares. Diker Limited Liability Com has invested 0.28% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 48,448 were reported by Hartford Invest Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 62,700 shares to 49,110 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,200 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares to 10,043 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,609 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.55 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.73 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. American Assets Incorporated reported 13,600 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.74% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Avalon Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,736 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,414 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 6,424 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James & Associate reported 1.40M shares. E&G LP has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Enterprise Finance Ser Corp holds 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 3,601 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 4,953 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership reported 405 shares.

