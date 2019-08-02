Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Maintained by Trust Company Of Virginia; Msci (MSCI) Valuation Rose While Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $225.33. About 709,888 shares traded or 31.92% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 111,177 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 101,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Incorporated invested in 67,767 shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 32,734 shares. Schulhoff & Incorporated accumulated 7,862 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 25,148 shares. 23,449 are held by Martin And Communications Tn. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc owns 413,598 shares. Amer Interest Gru holds 0.09% or 572,976 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 102,963 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2.24% or 3.30M shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 68,141 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N holds 0.45% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 36,161 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 19,239 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Inc has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Mcdonald Cap Investors Inc Ca has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 47,000 shares.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 9,981 shares to 29,109 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,993 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI (MSCI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 139,889 shares to 269,293 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).