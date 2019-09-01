Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Maintained by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc; Coe Capital Management Has Cut Mastec (MTZ) Position by $360,576 as Valuation Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 657,940 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 141,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 304,209 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, up from 162,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,933 shares to 96,402 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,599 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fruth Inv invested in 14,130 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co reported 54,163 shares. Markston Ltd Liability accumulated 75,211 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Washington-based Tradewinds Llc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd holds 18,549 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lateef Mgmt LP holds 367,889 shares. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adirondack Trust has 3,120 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 346,797 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Huntington Bank holds 0.06% or 87,369 shares in its portfolio. Ci invested in 0.2% or 799,500 shares. 1,127 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.5% stake.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).