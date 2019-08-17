Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Maintained by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc; Moelis & Co (MC) Holding Maintained by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 105,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 504,043 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 398,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 272,083 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 94,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 78,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moelis & Company (MC) CEO Ken Moelis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “By The Book III : The Peter Lynch Universe For August – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Moelis (NYSE:MC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 175,052 shares to 40,842 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pq Group Holdings Inc by 68,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,879 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth reported 68,679 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 108,802 shares. Schroder Management holds 0.13% or 1.87M shares. Renaissance Investment Group Inc Llc invested in 0.1% or 5,525 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation has 19.20M shares. Meritage Management has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,900 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 931,914 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 149,900 shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 275,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Lc has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). E&G Advsr Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 75,200 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 584,443 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Research Glob Invsts owns 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16.55M shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,688 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,958 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Top – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.