Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Lifted by America First Investment Advisors Llc; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Cut Its Position by $20.64 Million as Share Price Rose

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 368,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 36,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 405,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 818,022 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated has 416,207 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.39% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Clark Gp holds 0.06% or 46,681 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 611,802 shares. Goelzer Invest Management invested in 0.62% or 115,740 shares. 6,000 are held by Leavell Investment Management. Regions holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 290,962 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Co holds 0.11% or 7,035 shares. J Goldman & LP reported 0.45% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 36,159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Advisors Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.73% or 206,095 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 308,052 shares. 199,244 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Voya Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 17,516 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 36,745 shares to 964,090 shares, valued at $33.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 17,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 19.29 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 151,575 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 7.30 million shares. New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Douglass Winthrop Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Group Inc reported 41,882 shares. 42,410 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 6,175 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 110,700 shares stake. Alps Advsrs accumulated 931,914 shares. America First Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Argent Trust holds 0.36% or 78,693 shares. Confluence Lc accumulated 457,932 shares. Longer, a Arkansas-based fund reported 38,145 shares. J Goldman And LP has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).