Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Held by Qci Asset Management Inc; Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Raised Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 79.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 160,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 361,438 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75 million, up from 200,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 2.63M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 4,650 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference; 17/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and Payscout Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 05/03/2018 – TransAct 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 36,857 shares to 65,069 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,960 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Mngmt holds 0.36% or 32,519 shares in its portfolio. 1,700 are held by Ckw Fincl Group. Boston Family Office Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 39,571 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 106,276 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 658,305 shares. Lathrop Inv Management invested in 2.19% or 168,934 shares. Profund Advsr Lc reported 80,216 shares. 10,486 were accumulated by Finemark Retail Bank & Tru. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ghp Advsrs holds 0.05% or 8,969 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 110,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davidson Advisors reported 241,413 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 36,067 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.02% or 22,336 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 2.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 10.78 million shares.

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Momentum for TransAct’s Revolutionary BOHA! Ecosystem Grows With Approval to Deploy BOHA! Hardware and Software Solutions With Large Canadian Fast Food Operator – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canada’s Trudeau concerned about Hong Kong, urges China to be careful – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Long-Term Case For Robotics ETFs Remains In Tact – Benzinga” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $208,100 activity.