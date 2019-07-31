Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Held by Mcdaniel Terry & Co; As Masco Com (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Thompson Investment Management Cut Its Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 19,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,217 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 162,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 1.92 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 7.27M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jcic Asset Management reported 385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Advsr Limited holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 14,429 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 24,985 were reported by Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc. Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 182,713 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 11,213 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc invested in 0.23% or 105,980 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 50,425 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 1.55M shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citigroup Inc invested in 1.14M shares. Fmr invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.63% or 57,767 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 599,600 shares. De Burlo Gru owns 26,200 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cls Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 685 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 159,168 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 55,121 shares. Daiwa invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 24,005 were reported by Dynamic Limited. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 125,638 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 161,990 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 49,376 shares. D L Carlson Inv Group holds 13,360 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.59 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares to 427,964 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,435 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).