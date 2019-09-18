Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Held by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc; As Stryker Corp. (SYK) Stock Price Rose, Private Trust Co Has Boosted Position by $595,525

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 20,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 464,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48 million, up from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 13.16 million shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Corp. (SYK) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 21,250 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, up from 18,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $218.4. About 716,521 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,512 shares to 657,630 shares, valued at $59.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 18,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,725 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

