Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Upped by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc; Coty (COTY) Valuation Rose While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.04 Million

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 110,423 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 102,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 5.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 94,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 122,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 217,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 3.94M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares to 26,238 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Coty sees revenue improving as turnaround plan takes shape; shares rise – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coty’s Q4 results in-line with guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Coty Inc (COTY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $58.72 million for 29.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

