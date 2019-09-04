Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Upped by Jolley Asset Management Llc; Basswood Capital Management Has Lowered Peapack (PGC) Position by $9.13 Million as Stock Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 5.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 351,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 706,229 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 68,924 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares to 86,211 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 372,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Executive Vice President Deposit Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Lassus Wherley – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gru reported 300 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 4,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B invested in 8,171 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York invested in 10,288 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 53,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 3,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 19,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 3,941 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 227 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0% or 10,300 shares. Endicott Management holds 12.82% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 15,889 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.