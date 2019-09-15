Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Upped by Drexel Morgan & Company; Bright Rock Capital Management Decreased Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake by $1.32 Million

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 11,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18,400 shares to 50,800 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

