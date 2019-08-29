Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Upped by Bristol John W & Company Inc; Best Buy (BBY) Holder Alpha Windward Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 2.28M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 96.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 7,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.75% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 5.75 million shares traded or 123.38% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $9,109 MLN VS $8,528 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 18/04/2018 – Best Buy will become the exclusive retailer of the line-up; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,692 shares to 779,174 shares, valued at $74.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,095 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 15,752 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 880,171 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oakworth Capital holds 0.04% or 4,441 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa reported 22,548 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,427 shares. Culbertson A N & invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). International Investors holds 46.05M shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 4.37 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has 49,309 shares. Weybosset Research And Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,450 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 66,906 shares stake. Duncker Streett & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,176 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 65,501 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.27% or 48,635 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 1.81 million shares. Scopus Asset Lp accumulated 50,000 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 78,261 shares. Dana Investment Advsr has invested 1.57% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). M&T Natl Bank accumulated 42,601 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Rampart Investment Limited Liability owns 7,014 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moore Mngmt Lp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Bartlett Ltd holds 0% or 23 shares. 437,804 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.02% or 26,740 shares.