Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Raised by Cardinal Capital Management; Presima Has Boosted Its Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) as Share Price Declined

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 12.03 million shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 418,319 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 6.38 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 433,103 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 52,422 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 240 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,578 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 2,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,095 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 204,530 shares. Putnam Invs Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 98,133 shares. State Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 394,968 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 15,340 shares.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “SL Green (SLG) Misses Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SL Green Realty: Why We Sold The REIT From The City That Never Sleeps – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green Realty (SLG) To Present At Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “9 stocks with dividend yields over 4% in a sector that often beats the broader market – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29,500 shares to 59,100 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.