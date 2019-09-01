Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc; As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Share Price Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3.72 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.06M, up from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 41,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 433,820 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 475,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.14 million shares traded or 97.31% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN

