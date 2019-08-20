Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Increased by America First Investment Advisors Llc; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Decreased as Market Value Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 3.96 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $152.13. About 747,300 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.16 million are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Etrade Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,568 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.58% or 8,938 shares. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department holds 1,500 shares. First Natl Bank owns 8,826 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Amarillo Savings Bank has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Davis R M Inc stated it has 8,452 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. 113,543 are held by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Brown Advisory accumulated 55,156 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 0.28% or 12,308 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 73,758 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.48% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.37% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 3,297 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc accumulated 42,577 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.59 million shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reilly Advisors Lc owns 3,771 shares. Stifel Finance holds 1.07 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 10.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,708 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.36M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,589 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 66,906 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Legacy Cap Prns Incorporated owns 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,843 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Calamos Advisors Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 62,817 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).