Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Boosted by Fragasso Group Inc; Plancorp Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 6.87 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 25,852 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 61,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 35,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 3.36 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 92,264 shares to 300,581 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron's Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc owns 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,875 shares. Illinois-based High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,948 shares in its portfolio. United Fire Group invested in 0.58% or 36,000 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Management has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 3,012 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Value Advisers Lc reported 5.89 million shares or 9.81% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% stake. Birch Hill Inv Limited owns 444,640 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,844 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 63,107 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 12,124 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cap Int Invsts holds 46.05 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 8,186 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 8.36 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.