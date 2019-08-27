Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Has Boosted by Citizens & Northern Corp; Steelcase (SCS) Stake Raised by Venator Capital Management Ltd

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 287,732 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 8,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,220 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 10,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 8.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,412 shares. Capital Invsts owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.50 million shares. 274,562 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company. Sequent Asset Mgmt Lc has 10.54% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fiduciary stated it has 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). High Pointe Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,040 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Fire Group Inc stated it has 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smith Moore reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Merchants Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Assetmark holds 2,616 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritas Mgmt (Uk) accumulated 164,775 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marshall Wace Llp owns 400,700 shares. Moreover, Highland Limited Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Steelcase Stock Dropped 13% – Motley Fool” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 53,254 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 999 shares or 0% of the stock. D L Carlson Gp holds 144,385 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 9,899 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 61,733 shares. 7,906 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia owns 15,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc holds 27,240 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hbk LP holds 23,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Greenleaf stated it has 0.14% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Euclidean Tech Lc owns 66,896 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.