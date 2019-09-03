Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Boosted by Iowa State Bank; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut by $650,052 Its Position

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.81. About 6.21M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $179.87. About 3.01 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management accumulated 877,480 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tortoise Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 66 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 43,907 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates stated it has 314,934 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,374 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Freestone Cap Holdings Lc has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,224 shares. Jacobs Co Ca stated it has 121,469 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Skba Ltd Co holds 283,450 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Incorporated Al holds 52,790 shares. Peddock Ltd Liability owns 2,400 shares. Df Dent & Com Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aldebaran Fincl Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17B for 31.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Gp A S has 15.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7.60M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 9,943 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 8,403 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 335 shares. Price holds 1.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 33,115 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Counsel Limited Liability Company New York reported 816,672 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 20,795 shares. 4,395 were accumulated by Bell National Bank & Trust. 113,100 were reported by Barometer Cap Mgmt. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0.82% or 8.84M shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 119,842 shares. De Burlo Gp holds 111,983 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt invested in 0.54% or 6,573 shares. 9,502 were reported by Oak Associate Limited Oh.