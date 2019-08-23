Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Woodstock Raised Holding by $658,803; Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Valuation Rose While Robotti Robert Cut Its Stake by $371,540

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07M, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 202,176 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 4.92M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 331 are held by Synovus Corp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,516 shares. 17,850 were accumulated by Perritt. Wilen Invest Management stated it has 17,421 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 25,476 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 111,468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 167,682 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Envestnet Asset Management reported 18,006 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 197,645 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 44,058 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 0.01% or 60,731 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com accumulated 40,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weber Alan W reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,532 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,295 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 88,683 shares. White Pine Capital Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reliance Of Delaware invested in 24,099 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 85,685 shares. 5,217 were reported by Overbrook. Credit Agricole S A holds 72,512 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 12,738 shares. Covington holds 0.08% or 31,342 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 17,200 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life invested in 56,823 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 185,591 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co. Farmers & Merchants reported 29,471 shares. California-based Retail Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ckw Fin Group Incorporated holds 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1,700 shares.

