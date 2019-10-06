Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Qci Asset Management Raised Stake by $720,564; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holder S&Co Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 393,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 400,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 18,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,914 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10M, up from 361,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.