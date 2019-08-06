Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Meyer Handelman Co Boosted Its Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Increased Position in Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) by $315,112 as Market Value Declined

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 248,575 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.02% or 2,068 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 128,568 shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 0.19% or 39,571 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 7.30M shares. Capital Global invested in 0.23% or 16.55 million shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 122,823 shares. Hemenway Limited Com owns 21,075 shares. Hartford Fincl Management reported 2,655 shares. Focused Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 9,770 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has invested 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 83,851 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 10.25M shares. New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amer Group Inc owns 572,976 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Art Ltd Llc has 191,284 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 72,500 shares to 271,914 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,637 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.