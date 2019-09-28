Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lifted Its Stake; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Rose While Advent International Has Decreased Position

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85 million, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Securities holds 1.1% or 121,000 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management holds 192,018 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Company Inc holds 134,291 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wesbanco Bankshares has invested 0.3% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 499,825 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 11,848 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 21,813 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,918 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sageworth holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 10,000 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 33,206 shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 4.95% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 21,700 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited reported 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

