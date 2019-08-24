Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Iowa State Bank Increased by $436,020 Its Holding; La Z Boy (LZB) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lifted Holding

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 15,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 4.13M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.40M, up from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 569,725 shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 659,771 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 243,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

