Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Iowa State Bank Has Upped by $436,020 Its Stake; Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Holding by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 11,182 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 852,575 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt accumulated 31,650 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. 13,851 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Menta Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 80,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 13,059 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 53,697 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 791,764 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 9,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Mcclain Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 252,679 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 232,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

