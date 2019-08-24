Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Iowa State Bank Boosted Its Holding; Mosaic Co (MOS) Stock Price Declined While Glenmede Trust Company Na Increased Position

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 465.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 32,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 40,012 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 7,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.26M shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22,038 shares to 191,517 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 37,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,552 shares, and cut its stake in Adidas Ag (ADDYY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. The insider Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.