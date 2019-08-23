Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Cut Its Holding; As Peapack (PGC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Lifted Stake

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 50,577 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 983,434 are owned by Strs Ohio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2,038 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 55,221 shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,048 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 63,091 shares. Quantbot Lp accumulated 0.09% or 22,643 shares. Fiduciary Wi has 11.28 million shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambridge Advisors Inc accumulated 13,740 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Int Ltd Ca owns 36,084 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.12% or 3.11 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 102,963 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nxt-ID, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXTD)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News for Jul 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.