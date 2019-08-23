Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Boys Arnold & Co Trimmed by $393,149 Its Position; As Cerner (CERN) Valuation Rose, Holder Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $433,908

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,641 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 37,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 6,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 285,763 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 292,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 1.36M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares to 119,265 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,253 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com owns 13,731 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 712,186 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com. 55,753 are held by South State. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 4,984 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shelton Management reported 2,289 shares. Kempen Capital Nv invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 7.24 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glenview Bancshares Dept has invested 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il accumulated 0.76% or 494,410 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 1.41 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 94,471 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,700 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,105 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 50,176 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Limited owns 74,979 shares. Maryland Cap invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 428 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.02% or 5,187 shares. 78,943 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Rampart Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Acropolis Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,346 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40M for 28.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

