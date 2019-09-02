Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Upped Its Stake; As Kbr (KBR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 56,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.23 million, up from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 800,474 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR; 03/04/2018 – KBR JOINT VENTURE SIGNS CONTRACT FOR SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FUND RECENT M&A AND PROJECT REQUIREMENTS AND TO PERMANENTLY FINANCE EXISTING REVOLVER BORROWING; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns ‘B+’ CCR To KBR Inc., Otlk Stbl; 1st-Ln Faclty Rtd; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Follows Carillion’s Recent Insolvency; 19/03/2018 – KBR Inc.’s KBRwyle Unit Gets $69.3 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract From Navy; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Ratings To Kbr: B1 Cfr And B1 First Lien Facility Rating, Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – KBR Wins Additional Work on ACRON Ammonia Plant in Russia

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares to 4,649 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,975 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.29M shares to 36.96 million shares, valued at $377.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 85,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,541 shares, and cut its stake in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA).