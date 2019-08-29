Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined While Kiltearn Partners Llp Boosted Holding; Moore Capital Management LP Cut Its Entergy New (ETR) Position as Share Price Rose

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.63M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63M, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 7.89M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.92. About 296,202 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant

