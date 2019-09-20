Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined While Greylin Investment Mangement Has Boosted by $3.88 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $399,713 as Market Valuation Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 99,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 656,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, up from 556,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 12.16M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,192 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.45M, up from 91,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 49.19 million shares traded or 86.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,370 shares to 3,320 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,666 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southrn (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 150,403 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 62,439 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation invested in 66,630 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cap Guardian Trust has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 219,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 88,698 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt accumulated 33,390 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 1.75% or 79,643 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.57% or 1.99 million shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edmp invested 6.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colorado-based Noven has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whittier Communications accumulated 2.31% or 396,655 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1.06 million shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,760 shares to 19,910 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 11,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,905 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).