Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined While America First Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $822,375; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Value Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Holding by $756,666

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Guardian holds 1.39M shares. Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 49,309 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 226,969 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.34% stake. 32.13M are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma. 2.01 million are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Kistler has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,547 shares. 712,607 were reported by Staley Cap Advisers. Coastline Trust holds 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 19,322 shares. Boston has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.69% stake. Research & Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,531 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc has invested 0.88% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Telemark Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.5% or 1.00M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Korea Investment Corp reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims accumulated 3,317 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 123,083 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 0.15% stake. Capstone Investment Advsrs Llc accumulated 5,053 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt reported 80,444 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.76% or 35,806 shares. Chem Savings Bank invested in 23,587 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 2.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Clark Mngmt Group holds 0.53% or 58,336 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Company invested 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,428 are held by Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Sageworth Tru holds 179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

