Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Upped by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Concorde Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $415,402

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430,000, down from 4,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 10.19M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 99,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 656,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, up from 556,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 11.49M shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Salem Mgmt Inc accumulated 25,697 shares. Bokf Na holds 112,248 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited holds 699,439 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 63,957 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 17,831 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 123,437 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Essex Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 27.03 million shares. Blume Mgmt Inc reported 2.11% stake. Sun Life Fin Incorporated holds 21,362 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 92,532 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Announce Closing of Sensia Joint Venture – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,850 shares to 320,400 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,920 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Altaba’s Stock (Kind of) Crashed Today – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Cozying up to NetEase With $2.7 Billion in Deals – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 95,484 shares to 192,631 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).