Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Maintained by Seaward Management Limited Partnership; Comscore (SCOR) Stock Price Declined While Rgm Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, down from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 828,396 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8% – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “comScore Is Running On Fumes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: comScore (SCOR) – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “comScore, Inc. (SCOR) CEO Dale Fuller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 51,120 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). State Street Corporation reported 83,300 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2,500 shares. 4.14M were reported by Rgm Limited Liability Company. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 38,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Co reported 0.02% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Pnc Services Grp accumulated 2,652 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America De owns 1.19 million shares. King Luther Mgmt has 99,280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 336,704 are held by Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 69,570 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $141.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.89% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 207 shares to 20,662 shares, valued at $36.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,705 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.04% or 17,736 shares in its portfolio. Patten Gru Inc reported 6,871 shares. 5,755 were accumulated by Pacific Glob Invest. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.11% or 32,776 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.6% stake. Boys Arnold reported 28,641 shares stake. California-based Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Argent has 0.36% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cornerstone Capital has invested 1.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 201,093 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Moreover, Keating Counselors has 2.89% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 146,765 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montecito National Bank And Tru has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Capital Ltd owns 10,285 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.