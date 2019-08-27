Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Lifted by Iowa State Bank; Stelliam Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 107,115 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $231.96. About 43,351 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 16,957 shares. Buckingham Cap Management invested in 22,761 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 55,753 are owned by South State Corp. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company stated it has 36,588 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Glob Ltd Llc holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.77 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stanley invested in 0.31% or 29,260 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 13,731 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 379,698 shares. Cardinal Management accumulated 50,589 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 176,667 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bender Robert stated it has 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Investors Should Not Miss Out On The Entry Point In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,170 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt Com. 502,051 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp owns 451,689 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.36% or 26,910 shares. Rbf Capital Limited stated it has 55,000 shares. Moreover, Colrain Capital Limited Liability has 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4.47 million shares. 1,928 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% or 5,207 shares. Pinnacle Llc owns 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 19,325 shares. The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 15,831 are owned by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Com. Missouri-based Century has invested 1.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 322,983 were reported by Amer Intll.