Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Held by Keating Investment Counselors Inc; Granahan Investment Management Raised Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $5.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 13,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 159,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 146,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 17.98M shares traded or 67.82% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 22,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 287,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.29 million, up from 265,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 1.44M shares traded or 125.11% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Graybill Bartz & stated it has 52,018 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Howland Management Ltd Com holds 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 108,949 shares. Shelter Mutual holds 93,220 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 628,562 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.88% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 99,316 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment has 27,090 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Finemark Fincl Bank And has 10,019 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Communication Of Virginia Va reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M&T State Bank has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 381,970 shares. Cap has 0.77% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 48.55M shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.78% or 157,693 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.34M shares.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,433 shares to 50,710 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 13,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,835 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

