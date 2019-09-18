Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Held by First Dallas Securities Inc; Cim Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) Has Trimmed by $359,964 as Valuation Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 24,427 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 13.16 million shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 9,029 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 11,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $148.72. About 1.66M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 90.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 3,969 shares to 10,573 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1.