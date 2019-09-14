Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Held by Beacon Financial Group; 21Vianet Group (VNET) Position Maintained by Dalton Investments Llc

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 33,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 51,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 107,861 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 25,800 shares to 93,100 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,700 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2019 : CRM, CTRP, YY, ADUS, VNET, GRBK, PKOH, STRL, CLAR, ADMS, GAIA, CPTA – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2018. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “21Vianet Announces Completion of Divesture of Two Business Units – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) CEO Alvin Wang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

