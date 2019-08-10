Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Has Upped by Keating Investment Counselors Inc; East Coast Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Stock Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1747.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 1,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Company reported 5,755 shares. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri invested in 55,098 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 4.37 million shares. Duff Phelps Inv reported 14,615 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields And Llc has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trustco State Bank Corporation N Y holds 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7,341 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation accumulated 13,820 shares. 51,413 were reported by Graybill Bartz Assocs Ltd. Goldman Sachs holds 5.60 million shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 10.78 million shares stake. Destination Wealth Management owns 601 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 39,111 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 39,406 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,270 shares.

