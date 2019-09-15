Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Has Raised by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Position in Conocophillips (COP) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 76.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 12,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 3,685 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 15,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.89M shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,966 shares to 8,414 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Science (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

