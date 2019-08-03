Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Has Increased by Woodstock Corp; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price Rose While Fmr Has Increased Position

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 19.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 9.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.49 million, up from 8.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 669,756 shares traded or 50.02% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 62,858 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $63.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.62M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

