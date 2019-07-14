Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Has Increased by Paragon Capital Management Llc; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,397 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 55,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 33.05 million shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C stated it has 3.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alps Advsr Inc reported 11,470 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Company accumulated 24.82M shares or 5.01% of the stock. Lorber David A accumulated 4.71% or 19,711 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.82 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.60M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 28,625 shares. 2.78 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 366,516 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 497,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 15,187 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 50,716 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,177 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

