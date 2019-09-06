Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Has Increased by B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management; American Water Works Co (AWK) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 41,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 354,493 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96M, down from 395,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.11M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,125 shares to 31,581 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,609 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $234.50 million for 24.36 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.