Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Has Boosted by Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc; Superior Industries International (SUP) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Trimmed Its Holding by $6.50 Million as Stock Declined

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 11,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 39,396 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 27,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 8.62 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.78% . The institutional investor held 3,411 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80M, down from 5,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Superior Industries International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 336,116 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 7C, EST. 4C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold SUP shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 12.06% less from 18.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru owns 286,473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 112,074 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 130,000 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated holds 0% or 63,211 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 48,243 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 718,145 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 119,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 655 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 695,812 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 61,563 shares. Bridgeway Capital invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,513 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 7,754 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 1,068 shares to 1,448 shares, valued at $10.22 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 619,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:PANW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,610 activity. 18,000 Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares with value of $51,210 were bought by RICHSTONE ELLEN B.

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% negative EPS growth.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,007 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 17,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,304 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).