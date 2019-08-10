Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Whitnell & Co Raised Stake; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) by $17.36 Million

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,046 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 20,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35M, down from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors reported 16 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has invested 1.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 67,111 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 880,171 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 7.30M shares. 52,289 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 261,468 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 40,107 are owned by Stratos Wealth. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability reported 37,076 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 42,010 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability reported 12,551 shares. 102,285 are owned by Cap International Ca.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $72.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers holds 7,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sentinel Trust Com Lba holds 0.08% or 4,790 shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Services Ltd holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4,022 shares. Truepoint owns 22,194 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 305,033 shares. Nwq Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.61 million shares or 2.18% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset owns 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,839 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Llc invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whalerock Point Partners Llc accumulated 4,017 shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 24,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wafra has invested 0.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 337,034 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management.